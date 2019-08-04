As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Greenhaven Associates Cut Stake by $4.67 Million; As Avx New (AVX) Stock Declined, Prudential Financial Lowered by $2.17 Million Its Stake

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 75,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 12.16M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756.35 million, down from 12.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.77 million shares traded or 12.26% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, Citi Leads; 27/03/2018 – GLOBAL GROWTH PRETTY ROBUST: CITI’S BUITER; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS EDGE UP TO 2.5 PCT IN MAY FROM 2.4 PERCENT – CITI/YOUGOV SURVEY; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Neon, Citi Private, Albion, PGI; 05/03/2018 – SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 09/04/2018 – DEFACTO IPO: ÜNLÜ MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş. AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct takes $1 billion stake each in Citigroup, Sallie Mae -letter

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 43.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 127,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 166,069 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 293,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 313,813 shares traded or 14.10% up from the average. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 11/04/2018 – AVX Releases New BTB Pin Jumpers for Maximum Tolerance Absorption in SSL & Industrial Applications; 03/05/2018 – AVX Releases New High-Performance MLO Band-Pass Filters for RF/Microwave Applications; 27/04/2018 – AVX is Showcasing High-Temperature Capacitor Solutions at HiTEC 2018; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp: Included in Purchase Is KUMATEC’s 50% Interest in KUMATEC Hydrogen GmbH Co. KG; 30/04/2018 – AVX Completes Its Purchase of Kumatec; 30/04/2018 – AVX COMPLETES BUY OF KUMATEC; 30/04/2018 – AVX Earns 2017 TTI Supplier Excellence Award; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AFTER CLOSING, PARTNERSHIP WILL BE RENAMED AVX/KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 22/03/2018 – AVX Releases New T4Z Medical Series HRC4000 Tantalum Capacitors for Non-Critical Medical Devices

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 897,804 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Kiltearn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 3.73M shares or 6.6% of the stock. Provise Management Group Incorporated Lc invested in 1% or 114,846 shares. Palouse Cap Management holds 1.41% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 59,108 shares. Moreover, First Financial Bank Of Omaha has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Limited holds 0.63% or 578,778 shares. The New York-based Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wisconsin-based Dana Investment Advsr has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Homrich And Berg has 5,651 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 2.95M shares. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.15% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cidel Asset Management invested in 0.07% or 20,000 shares. Moreover, Sound Shore Management Inc Ct has 4.31% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Argi Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 4,022 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.49 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 was sold by Whitaker Michael.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 2,500 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Inc has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Clearbridge Invs Limited Co owns 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 184,092 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) or 15,958 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership reported 250,119 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). 469,236 were reported by Foundry Partners Limited Co. Voya Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 18,967 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 74,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 34,364 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research holds 44,919 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc stated it has 20,326 shares. Alps Advisors Inc accumulated 22,524 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 13,423 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors reported 184,340 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 59,150 shares to 835,240 shares, valued at $57.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc by 39,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS).