As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dowling & Yahnke Has Decreased Position; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Sivik Global Healthcare Has Lowered Its Position

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc analyzed 5,052 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 75,963 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, down from 81,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc analyzed 15,000 shares as the company's stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.63 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47B for 25.39 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Health Services Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc Com Stk (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.37B for 8.13 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,098 shares to 66,722 shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 7,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).