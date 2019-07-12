As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Corsair Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Position in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) as Market Valuation Declined

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 23.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 12,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,105 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 51,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $71.61. About 10.64M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – CITI’S CORPORATE BANK APPOINTMENTS DISCLOSED BY ROBERTS IN MEMO; 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL APPLY DUE DILIGENCE SCREENING TO POTENTIAL CLIENTS GOING FORWARD; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 03/05/2018 – Super Retail Target Lifted 2.3% to A$9/Share by Citi; 27/03/2018 – CENTRAL BANKERS ARE AGAIN THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM: CITI’S MANN; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Plans to Sell $1B of Senior Floating Rate Notes Due 2024 and $350M of 4.45% Subordinated Notes Due 2027; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW FORMULATION, CITI-002, WILL COMBINE LIDOCAINE WITH HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID; 21/05/2018 – EMEA IPOs Up 52% in 2018, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $172.01. About 77,165 shares traded or 32.27% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 53,606 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $14.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.23B for 9.73 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.51% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Natl Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York has invested 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.57% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Shell Asset Mngmt Communication holds 246,987 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Primecap Management Ca accumulated 5.90 million shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Company owns 4,017 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Chou Inc holds 130,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.27% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 960,273 shares. Gfs Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,470 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.2% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 422,892 shares. Cumberland Advisors, Florida-based fund reported 19,080 shares. 12.55 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Haverford Tru owns 3,756 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bilibili Inc by 309,721 shares to 934,221 shares, valued at $17.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 5,061 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 18,839 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 891,905 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Fmr Ltd Llc reported 907,782 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 1,681 shares. Swiss Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 18,000 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 11,929 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 85,052 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). 246,279 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gp. First Republic Investment has 1,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio.