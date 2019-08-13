As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose, Rockshelter Capital Management Increased Its Holding; Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Valuation Rose While Sensato Investors Has Cut Position by $1.91 Million

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 172,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43M, down from 207,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $50.46. About 1.76 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 24/03/2018 – RPT-Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks; 08/03/2018 – BHP CFO SAYS DATA ROOMS FOR SHALE ASSET SALES ARE NOW OPEN; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q WA IRON ORE OUTPUT (100%) 67M TONS VS EST. 69M TONS; 08/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone working on $10 bln joint bid for BHP’s U.S. shale assets -Sky News; 09/04/2018 – Correction to Market Talk on BHP; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – PETROLEUM CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED AT ABOUT US$1.9 BLN FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Cuts FY Iron-Ore Output Guidance to 236-238M Tons; 06/05/2018 – BHP SEES LONG-TERM ADVANTAGE FOR HIGHER QUALITY RAW MATERIALS

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 181,671 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30M, up from 175,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 7.95M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – Citi appoints global commodities sales heads; 24/04/2018 – CITI SAYS SHAREHOLDERS BACK PAY PLAN WITH ABOUT 95% SUPPORT; 26/03/2018 – Citibank Announces National Digital Banking To Serve Clients Across the U.S; 25/03/2018 – Citigroup to Again Be a Nationwide Bank, but in Digital Form; 28/03/2018 – VARROC ENGINEERING – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INDIA, CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (INDIA), IIFL; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF GHANA’S BANKING SUPERVISION HEAD GYASI SAYS ON CITI FM; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Loans Decrease 32% in 2018, Citi Leads; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 Million Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS) by 87,300 shares to 130,329 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 58,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 23,482 shares to 46,171 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Clas (BRKB) by 1,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,704 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

