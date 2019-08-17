As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose, Regentatlantic Capital Lifted Holding; As Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) Market Valuation Declined, Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Raised Position

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 8,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 103,790 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 94,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $65.49. About 935,893 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 13,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 121,289 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, up from 107,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.38M shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 07/05/2018 – Last Week’s Trade Talks ‘Too Demanding,’ Citigroup’s Liu Li-Gang Says (Video); 22/03/2018 – Citi sets restrictions on gun sales by retail clients; 24/04/2018 – Venezuelan banks shrivel as inflation roars and credit dries up; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Citi downbeat on UK retail; 05/03/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research said the trade tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Colleagues Call for CFPB to Investigate Citigroup’s CARD Act Violations; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup had told CNBC that a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi credit card accounts tied to the Department of Defense

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 18,337 shares to 112,597 shares, valued at $10.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 9,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,406 shares, and cut its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

