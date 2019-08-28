As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose, Overbrook Management Has Upped by $699,732 Its Holding; Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Share Value Declined While Trigran Investments Boosted Its Position

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 526,772 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.78 million, up from 515,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.18. About 1.45 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – ValueAct takes $1 billion stake each in Citigroup, Sallie Mae -letter; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Institutional Clients Group Rev $9.85B; 29/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.20 EUROS FROM $15.70 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – Citi’s CFO Sees `Continued Upside’ in Equities Business: TOPLive; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citigroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (C); 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 07/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN SEPT.: CITI SURVEY; 20/03/2018 – CITI CHIEF ECONOMIST PAUL BRENNAN SPEAKS AT PERTH CONFERENCE

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 38.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 677,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 2.45 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.33 million, up from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 19,446 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 05/04/2018 – PRESIDENT BIO SAYS RIVAL KAMARA’S ‘EXPERTISE AND EXPERIENCE’ COULD BE PUT TO WORK TO HELP MAKE SIERRA LEONE A BETTER PLACE; 05/04/2018 – Sierra Club Likes Wind Farms — Just Not This New Jersey One; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 18/04/2018 – Sierra Income Corporation Schedules Investor Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Announces Agreement With Sierra Cap; 04/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS INC SWIR.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 25/05/2018 – Sierra Leone president to push review of mining law, contracts; 18/04/2018 – ILUKA MAINTAINS SIERRA RUTILE 2018 RUTILE OUTPUT GUIDANCE 160KT; 24/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE COURT UPHOLDS RULING PARTY REQUEST FOR INJUNCTION TO DELAY PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF SET FOR TUESDAY; 04/04/2018 – Opposition candidate Julius Maada Bio wins Sierra Leone presidency – certified tallies

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 45,945 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $17.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 30,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Xperi Corp.

