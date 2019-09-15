As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose, Oldfield Partners Llp Has Lowered by $546,000 Its Position; Brooks Automation (BRKS) Holder New England Research & Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.02 Million as Stock Value Rose

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.94 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 14.31M shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 20/03/2018 – PETRA DIAMONDS LTD PDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $33; 18/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Operations, Technology Head Callahan to Leave Bank; 24/04/2018 – CITI CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING IN CHICAGO; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DON CALLAHAN, HEAD OF OPERATIONS & TECH, TO DEPART

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Brooks Automation (BRKS) by 84.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 53,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 9,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $376,000, down from 62,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Brooks Automation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $38.3. About 537,259 shares traded or 14.40% up from the average. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q EPS 95c; 07/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Day; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Buys Into Brooks Automation; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 40C TO 46C, EST. 38C

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 6,900 shares to 35,480 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Turkcell Ilet. Hiz. (NYSE:TKC) by 721,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.89 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atwood & Palmer holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 233,339 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr holds 1,043 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Delta Mngmt Lc reported 3.51% stake. Clough Cap Ptnrs L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 837,943 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 0.42% or 100,330 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Management Ltd Company has 0.19% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 9,044 shares. 14,249 were reported by Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Company. Lsv Asset Management holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 13.51 million shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh owns 6,251 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,139 shares. Intact Investment Inc owns 0.31% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 125,200 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.13% or 1.30 million shares. Finemark Bancorp Trust has invested 0.6% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% or 15,391 shares in its portfolio.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $147.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2,125 shares to 8,775 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 21,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Int’l Flvrs & Frag. (NYSE:IFF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold BRKS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 0.87% less from 72.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Llc stated it has 13,629 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 79,062 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Park Circle reported 3,000 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). North Star Invest Mngmt Corp has 52,000 shares. 13,088 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bank. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Glenmede Na has 795,896 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 229,777 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 159,028 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.07% or 30,991 shares. Advisory Research reported 43,138 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).