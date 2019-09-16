As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Utah Retirement Systems Trimmed by $535,430 Its Position; Viacom New (VIAB) Valuation Rose While Fort LP Has Trimmed Its Holding

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 78.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 93,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 25,382 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $758,000, down from 119,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 3.87 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: SVOD PARTNERS INTERESTED IN REBOOTS OF OLD SHOWS; 14/03/2018 – Viacom Suspends Programming For 17 Minutes To Support Students Protesting Gun Violence — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Unveils Content Pipeline of More Than 800 New Episodes, Details Expansion into Location-Based and VR Experiences; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: ON TRACK FOR NEW ONLINE SERVICE LATER THIS YEAR; 22/03/2018 – MTV Together with NAACP to Send 17 Buses of Young People from Communities Impacted by Gun Violence Around the Country to the; 20/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Viacom, CBS CEOs have discussed potential merger – sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc Chief Execut; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS HAS NO INTENTION OF FORCING A MERGER THAT IS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH CBS AND VIACOM; 08/03/2018 – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” “Ru-Veals” Guest Judges for Highly Anticipated Season 10 Premiering Thursday, March 22 at 8:00 PM; 02/04/2018 – CBS INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM TO VALUE CO BELOW VALUE: CNBC/RTRS

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems analyzed 7,649 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 440,165 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.83 million, down from 447,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $69.83. About 8.67 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,139 are held by Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability. New York-based Loews Corporation has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 3,403 are owned by Lakeview Ptnrs Ltd Com. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0.2% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4.71M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4.72 million shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership owns 3,698 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pictet Fincl Bank And Ltd holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 18,445 shares. 1.34M were accumulated by Sarasin & Prners Limited Liability Partnership. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Com owns 12,194 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,044 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Company has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 9.30M shares. 63,000 are owned by Second Curve Capital Ltd Company. Highlander Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Smithfield Tru Company has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.82 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 4,089 shares to 20,664 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $520.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 998 shares to 1,372 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qiagen Nv by 9,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)