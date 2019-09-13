As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Skba Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Anadarko Pete (APC) Holder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Decreased Its Stake by $997,990

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 21,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 270,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.92M, up from 248,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 15.29 million shares traded or 11.84% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 27/04/2018 – CITIGROUP FILES $100M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLDING COMMENTS ON CITI ON WEBSITE; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Citi heat; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cyber security consortium; 15/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 99.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 14,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8,000, down from 14,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 174.38% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $625.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,500 shares to 161,400 shares, valued at $12.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 27,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,036 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schwartz Inv Counsel owns 30,700 shares. Cape Ann Retail Bank holds 0.28% or 3,434 shares in its portfolio. Axa has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Allstate Corp invested in 153,737 shares. Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 75,091 shares. Exchange Capital Mgmt owns 12,230 shares. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holding Limited accumulated 0.54% or 335,700 shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Montgomery Inv Management Inc owns 5,442 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gp One Trading Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 254,582 shares. Highstreet Asset Management stated it has 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Dallas accumulated 0.53% or 8,640 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 433,719 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 29,209 shares.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 22,938 shares to 25,932 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).