As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose, Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Increased Holding by $2.70 Million; As Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Shares Declined, Holder Gilman Hill Asset Management Boosted Stake

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 15,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 192,727 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, up from 176,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 777,073 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 0.10% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.58; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 63C, EST. 61C; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q FFO 64c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 – $2.55; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.48 – $2.56; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Cuts 2018 View To EPS $1.98-EPS $2.06; 02/05/2018 – SABRA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL 7.125% SERIES A PFD SHRS

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 55.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 40,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,751 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 72,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $70.49. About 7.19M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Supports Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS LOW MARKET VALUE UNDERSTATES THE IMPROVED COMPETITIVE POSITION OF OIL EQUITIES; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Appoints Della Pietra to Run Its Non-Core Assets Arm; 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart; 29/05/2018 – Citi’s Logic in Sears Deal Is Most Card Spending Done Elsewhere; 05/03/2018 ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP NET CREDIT LOSSES $1.87 BLN VS $1.71 BLN

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4.04 million shares to 39,566 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N (Put) by 318,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. The insider Whitaker Michael sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 60,592 shares to 3,750 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,052 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).