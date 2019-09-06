As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose, Diversified Trust Co Has Boosted Stake; Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Holding In Berry Global Group (BERY) Was Has Raised

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 11,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 56,511 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 45,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 14.50 million shares traded or 9.10% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – CITI BRANDED CARD REVENUE HAS SLOWED, EXPECT 2% GROWTH IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 11/05/2018 – Barclays Hires Citigroup’s Clements to Lead CLO Business in U.S; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT YEAR UNCHANGED AT 2.4 PCT- CITI/YOUGOV; 08/05/2018 – Julie VerHage: Scoop: SoFi is launching a credit card within the next year and just hired a former Citi Executive to help; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Global Consumer Banking Rev $8.43B; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $76; 20/03/2018 – CITI: KUSHNER COS. LOAN HAD PRELIM. APPROVAL AT TIME OF MEETING

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 47,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 307,938 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59M, up from 260,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 614,946 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 10,613 shares to 30,335 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 4,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,170 shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Com invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 657,081 are owned by Glenmede Na. Ironwood Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,413 shares. 112,178 were reported by Markston Intl Ltd Liability Corp. Creative Planning invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life has 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Front Barnett Associates Ltd has invested 1.34% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, South Texas Money Limited has 1.89% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 703,685 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Telemus Cap Limited Liability Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Miles Inc reported 0.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Intact Investment Mngmt reported 125,200 shares stake. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 132,431 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Amer Natl Ins Com Tx has 190,455 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. City holds 1,442 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

