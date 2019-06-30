As Citigroup (C) (C) Share Value Rose, Augustine Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $344,162; As Huntsman (HUN) Stock Value Declined, Towle & Co Has Upped Stake

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) (C) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 5,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,413 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 94,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (C) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $70.03. About 20.39M shares traded or 52.08% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup $Bmark 6NC5 Fxd-to-FRN, 6NC5 FRN, 2027 Tap; 24/04/2018 – CITI SLATE OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS; 11/05/2018 – ValueAct Buys Into Citigroup — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – China’s globe-spanning infrastructure plan may have risks, but Citi sees big opportunities; 15/03/2018 – Retail ‘space race’ must end: Citigroup; 21/03/2018 – Formerly detained Saudi businessmen Alwaleed and Alhokair in talks for loans; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options on table to find his replacement; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 01/05/2018 – Citywire: HSBC adds Citi investment counselor to Miami team; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78

Towle & Co increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 28,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.92M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 3.49 million shares traded or 34.83% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN UNLIKELY TO SELL VENATOR STAKE BELOW $20 IPO PRICE; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE YEAR $1.2 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2023; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q REV. $2.30B, EST. $2.16B; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 21/04/2018 – DJ Huntsman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUN); 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Rev $2.3B; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman to Spend $2 Billion `War Chest’ on M&A or Buybacks: CEO; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Huntsman’s Outlook To Positive

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $57,643 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0.11% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Brinker Capital Inc has 49,111 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Towle And Com reported 3.06% stake. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,005 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 85,738 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 38,630 shares. 25,219 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 151,396 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 10,512 shares. 1.23 million were accumulated by D E Shaw And Incorporated. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Reilly Advsrs Limited invested in 0.01% or 2,655 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc owns 38 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0.67% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). 17,656 are held by Tudor Inv Et Al.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Mngmt Incorporated holds 88,654 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 43,033 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 4,000 shares. Mcf Advisors holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brave Warrior Advsr Limited Com has invested 4.43% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.34% or 2.09M shares in its portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp has 139,270 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 422,892 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.33% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp has 2.44 million shares for 10.63% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 2,403 shares. Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 73,068 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh invested in 0.97% or 15,180 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 36.42M shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company reported 3.69M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa (Aa) by 13,024 shares to 29,504 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc (Tpr) by 17,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy (Su) (NYSE:SU).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Shares for $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford.