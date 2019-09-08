As Citi Trends (CTRN) Valuation Declined, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Increased by $1.52 Million Its Holding; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder American International Group Raised Its Stake by $2.43 Million

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 50,613 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 25,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 169,247 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11 million, up from 143,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 2.12 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 1,320 shares to 72,207 shares, valued at $17.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verso Corp A by 56,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,989 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs Power stated it has 21,611 shares. Sun Life reported 714 shares stake. Cannell Peter B And holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 10,787 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.2% stake. Cheviot Value Ltd Liability owns 18,033 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.12% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 1.24 million shares. John G Ullman & accumulated 4,585 shares. Lakeview Cap Prns Ltd Llc accumulated 3,453 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 2,305 shares. 2,359 were accumulated by Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc. 8,168 are held by Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited has invested 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bessemer Group Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Telemus Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 9,662 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa owns 12,400 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 25,643 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,050 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp holds 0.02% or 11,348 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Qs Limited Liability invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Invesco Limited reported 42,066 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 0.01% or 56,020 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 502,035 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 2,306 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Financial has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 140 shares. 24,361 are owned by Voya Investment Mgmt.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 15,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.