As Citi Trends (CTRN) Stock Price Declined, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Increased Its Stake; Dollar Gen New (DG) Stake Lifted by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.71M market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.37. About 10,165 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 39.35% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.78% the S&P500.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 52.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 9,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,881 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 17,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $139.32. About 203,631 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 43,671 shares to 54,493 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 99,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 897,582 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1,762 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cognios Lc holds 0.79% or 18,766 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop has 4,049 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability invested in 16 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 24.70M shares stake. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 2,532 shares in its portfolio. 124,163 are held by Professional Advisory Serv. Norinchukin Comml Bank The has 0.08% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 49,893 shares. 38,408 are held by Lincluden Ltd. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability has 787,512 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Westover Advisors Ltd Liability invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 16,199 were accumulated by Fragasso Group Incorporated.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 13,326 shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 151 shares. Garnet Equity Capital reported 4.49% stake. Panagora Asset Management Inc accumulated 251 shares. Fmr Llc has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Strs Ohio reported 29,900 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). The New York-based Secor Cap Advsr LP has invested 0.12% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Sei invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). 32,440 were accumulated by Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech. Skylands Lc has invested 0.03% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Federated Pa accumulated 32,289 shares.