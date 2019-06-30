As Citi Trends (CTRN) Stock Price Declined, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Increased Holding; U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shareholder Oak Associates LTD Lifted Stake by $668,112 as Market Valuation Declined

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 73,138 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 39.35% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.78% the S&P500.

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 13,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 493,604 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79 million, up from 479,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 10.09M shares traded or 79.93% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 10,334 shares to 154,373 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,891 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

