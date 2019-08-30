As Citi Trends (CTRN) Shares Declined, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Lifted Stake by $1.52 Million; As Altria Group (MO) Share Price Declined, Auxier Asset Management Has Lifted by $315,495 Its Position

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 5,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 157,089 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, up from 151,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 5.70 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 25,874 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $486.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) by 4,550 shares to 53,762 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,299 shares, and cut its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 538,757 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

