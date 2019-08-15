As Cit Group Com New (CIT) Valuation Declined, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Boosted Stake by $6.95 Million; As Sientra (Put) (SIEN) Share Value Declined, Pura Vida Investments Lowered Stake by $559,104

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Sientra Inc (Put) (SIEN) by 48.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 2,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2,812 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, down from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Sientra Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 203,725 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Cit Group Inc Com New (CIT) by 405.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 147,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 184,362 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, up from 36,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Cit Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.89. About 373,952 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 12/03/2018 – ONDECK’S BRAUSE FORMERLY W/ CIT GROUP; 07/03/2018 – CIT Adds to Sales Team in Office Imaging; 24/05/2018 – CIT Group CDS Tightens 15 Bps, Most in 18 Months; 05/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 5 / 2018 – Toys R Us- Delaware, Inc. dba Toys R Us and Babies R Us (Store #6333 Queens) – New York Cit; 25/04/2018 – CIT GROUP – INTENDS TO COMMENCE CASH TENDER OFFER ON OR ABOUT APRIL 26, 2018; 15/05/2018 – CIT Northbridge Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $30 Million Credit Facility for Alliance Time; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q EPS 74c; 06/03/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $175 Million Financing for QMES LLC; 27/03/2018 – CIT and Operation HOPE Launch Video Series to Empower Small Business Owners; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $448 MLN AT MAR 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $431 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zagg Inc Com (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 65,428 shares to 204,687 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asgn Inc Com by 46,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,770 shares, and cut its stake in Provident Finl Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:PFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 112,230 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Alabama-based Oakworth Capital has invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.02% or 10,750 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md accumulated 70,133 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.03% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Gam Ag accumulated 17,926 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.03% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Quantitative Inv Management Limited Liability Company has 13,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 11,327 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 1,258 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 19,082 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 68,000 shares. 39,810 were reported by Amp Cap Investors Limited. Bessemer Gru invested in 2,300 shares or 0% of the stock.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 99,723 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 96,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $269,997 activity. The insider Sullivan Keith J bought 20,869 shares worth $119,997. The insider Little Paul Sean bought 17,391 shares worth $99,998.

