As Cit Group (CIT) Market Value Declined, Holder Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Cut by $3.28 Million Its Stake; Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Share Price Declined While Amica Mutual Insurance Company Raised Stake

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp sold 62,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 240,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61M, down from 303,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 291,320 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 09/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ABOUT $883M OF UNSECURED DEBT; 12/03/2018 – ONDECK’S BRAUSE FORMERLY W/ CIT GROUP; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 25/05/2018 – CIT Group: Named Wahida Plummer as Chief Risk Officer Responsible for All Enterprise Risk; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $448 MLN AT MAR 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $431 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 27/03/2018 – CIT and Operation HOPE Launch Video Series to Empower Small Business Owners; 25/05/2018 – CIT Names Chief Risk Officer; Promotes Chief Credit Officer; 25/04/2018 – CIT GROUP – INTENDS TO COMMENCE CASH TENDER OFFER ON OR ABOUT APRIL 26, 2018; 07/03/2018 – CIT Adds to Sales Team in Office Imaging

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) by 209% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 209,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.23% . The institutional investor held 309,840 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, up from 100,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 27,004 shares traded. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 42.99% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EPM News: 19/04/2018 DJ Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPM); 09/05/2018 – EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP EPM.A QUARTERLY SHR $0.09; 09/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST – ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP; 01/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 10

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communicatons (NYSE:VZ) by 11,888 shares to 158,677 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 47,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,676 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.11M for 8.45 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $497.66M and $292.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 62,000 shares to 435,527 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $936,573 activity. McPhail Kenneth also bought $43,139 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) on Tuesday, August 13. Alemany Ellen R bought $500,817 worth of stock or 11,500 shares. $84,900 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) was bought by Solk Steve on Friday, August 16.

