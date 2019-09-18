As Cit Group (CIT) Market Valuation Declined, Salzhauer Michael Raised Holding; 3G Capital Partners LP Trimmed Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $26.96 Million

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 50.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 6,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 19,589 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 585,835 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $79M Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Sodexo, Inc. at University Hospital of Brooklyn, SUNY Downstate Medical Center – New York Cit; 09/03/2018 – CIT Announces Redemption of Approximately $883 M of Its Unsecured Debt; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q EPS 74c; 24/05/2018 – CIT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ CIT Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIT); 25/04/2018 – CIT GROUP – INTENDS TO COMMENCE CASH TENDER OFFER ON OR ABOUT APRIL 26, 2018; 30/05/2018 – CIT Announces Final Results of Cash Tender Offer for Its Common Stk

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 36.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 396,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 686,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.99 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $66.31. About 3.13 million shares traded or 72.25% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $936,573 activity. McPhail Kenneth also bought $43,139 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $84,900 was made by Solk Steve on Friday, August 16. The insider Alemany Ellen R bought $500,817.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36M for 82.89 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.