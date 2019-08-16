As Cit Group (CIT) Market Valuation Declined, Philadelphia Trust Company Has Decreased Position; Franklin Resources Raised Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stake by $2.90 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 84.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 23,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 52,181 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 28,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 463,673 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 10,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 316,743 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.19 million, down from 326,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 417,741 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Rev $495M; 06/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE CIT’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BB+’ & SUB NTS ‘BB’; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALSO COMMENCED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 24/04/2018 – CIT 1Q EPS CONT OPS 79C; 05/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 5 / 2018 – Toys R Us- Delaware, Inc. dba Toys R Us and Babies R Us (Store #6333 Queens) – New York Cit; 09/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ABOUT $883M OF UNSECURED DEBT; 24/04/2018 – CIT SEES 2018 CORE AVERAGE LOANS & LEASES UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 06/03/2018 – CIT ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED NOTES AT PAR; 24/04/2018 – CIT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 95C; 14/03/2018 – CIT REPLACES PWC W/ DELOITTE AFTER REPORTING MATERIAL WEAKNESS

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 35,986 shares to 183,936 shares, valued at $16.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 109,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Ibm Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $851,673 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by McPhail Kenneth, worth $43,139 on Tuesday, August 13. $500,817 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) shares were bought by Alemany Ellen R.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.08 million for 8.16 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 121,847 are owned by Strs Ohio. Cipher Capital LP holds 14,371 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 8,705 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amp Invsts holds 0.01% or 39,810 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs stated it has 126 shares. Birch Run Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 4.62% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) or 303,000 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 116,593 shares. Andra Ap reported 115,200 shares. 162,900 are owned by Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Quantitative Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 13,100 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 60 shares. Maverick Cap Limited holds 108,110 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0.03% or 199,417 shares. Regions Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 992 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,465 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

