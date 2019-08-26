As Cisco Systems In (CSCO) Stock Declined, Swedbank Cut Stake; As Fidus Invt (FDUS) Shares Rose, Stepstone Group LP Trimmed Position

Swedbank decreased its stake in Cisco Systems In (CSCO) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 473,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $448.72 million, down from 8.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Cisco Systems In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.25. About 6.96 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $363.52M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 34,424 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $102,716 activity. Sherard Shelby E had bought 3,100 shares worth $44,378 on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl owns 47,596 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tennessee-based Barnett Inc has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Jane Street Grp has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Wespac Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Millennium Limited Liability Corporation reported 80,885 shares stake. Regions Corp accumulated 41,619 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 1,000 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr Inc owns 653,974 shares. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Prelude Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 0% or 567 shares. Muzinich owns 250,505 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. 14,410 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory. Bancorporation Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H holds 1.54% or 523,211 shares in its portfolio. Snow Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.31% or 89,576 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Commerce invested in 0.83% or 102,165 shares. Oppenheimer And Close Limited Liability Corp has invested 8.95% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New England Inv Retirement Group reported 0.4% stake. Tru Invest Advsrs holds 2.48% or 38,925 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 144,497 are owned by Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc. Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 3.82% or 523,085 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Prtn Lc has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 86,013 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 79,544 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 0.85% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Platinum Inv Management Limited has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communic (NYSE:VZ) by 20,700 shares to 2.66M shares, valued at $157.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half Inte (NYSE:RHI) by 155,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc/N (NYSE:MRK).