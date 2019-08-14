As Cisco Systems In (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Swedbank Has Decreased Its Holding by $25.10 Million; New York State Common Retirement Fund Position in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Lifted as Shares Rose

Swedbank decreased its stake in Cisco Systems In (CSCO) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 473,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $448.72M, down from 8.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Cisco Systems In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 18.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 7,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 358,581 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.82M, up from 351,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $57.37. About 528,987 shares traded or 23.40% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Zoom Video Communications a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Market Preview/ Five Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BABA, CSCO, NVDA, TCEHY, TLRY) – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources In (NYSE:EOG) by 416,908 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $152.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 22,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,888 are held by Susquehanna Group Llp. General American Investors reported 600,000 shares. Trustmark State Bank Department holds 0.92% or 168,268 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Ptnrs reported 105,789 shares. Main Street Research Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Premier Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.32% or 25,145 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt accumulated 17,556 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Loudon Management Limited Liability Company invested 5.6% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 962 were accumulated by Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Co (Wy). Wendell David Assoc has 0.58% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Loeb has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Noesis Mangement reported 7,687 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 43.69 million shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Bailard Incorporated invested in 1.28% or 382,626 shares. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Company Mi Adv invested in 103,954 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas Story And Son Lc stated it has 20,094 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 159,588 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 131,537 shares. Gibraltar Cap Management reported 4,557 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs stated it has 3,493 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% or 33,600 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Jefferies Group Inc Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 63,000 shares. Gw Henssler & Associates reported 10,014 shares. Apriem Advisors holds 0.07% or 4,312 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 576,914 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability Company invested in 5,790 shares or 0% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 20,179 shares. Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership invested in 634,664 shares. 18,491 are owned by Atwood Palmer.