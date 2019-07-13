As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Rose, Saturna Capital Has Raised Holding by $351,019; As Symantec (SYMC) Market Valuation Declined, Lonestar Capital Management Raised by $1.22 Million Its Position

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 13.34 million shares traded or 60.98% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ENTERPRISE BUSINESS SHOULD HAVE TOP LINE REVENUE GROWTH OF HIGH SINGLE TO LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT IN FY 2020-CFO, CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Looking Into Financial Issues That Could Lead to Amended Results; 15/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join the World’s Leading Al Powered Risk lnference Pioneer; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP DELAYS 10-K FILING; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP REVENUE $4,760 MLN – $4,900 MLN; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ALL DISCRETIONARY & PERFORMANCE BASED COMPENSATION FOR NAMED EXECS ON HOLD PENDING OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION-CEO, CONF CALL

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 6,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.35 million, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie owns 130,113 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.32% or 68,390 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd invested in 465,749 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 2.96 million shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Comm Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 483,998 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Co reported 390 shares. Mufg Americas Corp has 20,987 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 5.96 million shares stake. Sandy Spring Comml Bank accumulated 13,222 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 23,671 shares. Ims Capital Mngmt stated it has 29,464 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 53,363 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. also sold $422,327 worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) shares.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 567,190 shares to 433,438 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 64,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,932 shares, and cut its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Fincl Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 17,934 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 173,385 shares. Keystone Fincl Planning holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 74,551 shares. Td Cap Management Lc reported 1,460 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Twin Capital Mngmt holds 378,545 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 382,757 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 220,810 shares or 2.97% of its portfolio. Round Table Ser Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.27% stake. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Com reported 200,165 shares. Moreover, Bridgecreek Mgmt has 0.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Yorktown Research Com has invested 0.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited has 0.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.36 million shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 1.8% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 607,200 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 1.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Horan Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 4,492 shares to 980,508 shares, valued at $127.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensata Technologies Holding by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,260 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.