As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Rose, Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Position by $868,405; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Ami Asset Management Upped Holding by $2.32 Million as Valuation Rose

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 19,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 291,775 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.41M, up from 271,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 36.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 16,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,043 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 45,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Llc reported 884,850 shares. Utd Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management), New York-based fund reported 159,095 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp has invested 2.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 381,704 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 330,164 shares. North Star Corporation invested in 128,669 shares or 1.77% of the stock. Credit Cap Invests Llc owns 2.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,200 shares. 124,928 are owned by Webster Fincl Bank N A. First Amer Commercial Bank has 225,445 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Moreover, Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Liability has 0.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 39,165 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 20,869 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt stated it has 113,051 shares. Caprock Group Inc Inc has invested 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Azimuth Capital reported 235,622 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 30,158 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) by 5,706 shares to 342,192 shares, valued at $38.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,164 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Inc (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Inv Incorporated has invested 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Brinker Capital Inc has 0.66% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Illinois-based North Star Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Connable Office reported 46,233 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Inc has 1.34% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 19.31M were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. The Georgia-based Thomasville Financial Bank has invested 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Archford Cap Strategies Limited owns 20,268 shares. Glenmede Tru Comm Na holds 1.15% or 4.71M shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability has invested 1.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Colony Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has 614,929 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company holds 90,865 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Moreover, Atlantic Union Comml Bank Corporation has 2.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rock Point Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.49% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). B Riley Wealth Incorporated accumulated 31,960 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

