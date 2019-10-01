As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hugh Johnson Advisors Raised Position; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Ruggie Capital Group Has Lowered Position by $4.29 Million

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 7,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 41,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, up from 33,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 1.81 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 98.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 45 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86,000, down from 2,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $863.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.52 during the last trading session, reaching $1746.43. About 679,621 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Governor Larry Hogan Joins Local Official to Celebrate Opening of Amazon Fulfillment Center in Cecil County; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 19/03/2018 – In Age of E-Commerce, John Lewis Aims to Be the Anti-Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may make an offer to buy Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. via @cnbctech; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn Brings Cross-Platform Competitions to Developers and Players with New Cloud-Based Service; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s bid is a counter to Walmart, which is reportedly in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder of Flipkart; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion South Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 29/03/2018 – Trump says Amazon is causing “tremendous loss to the U.S.”

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AMZN Stock Poised to Break Outâ€“Or Break Downâ€“As It Coils Tighter – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AMZN, CRON, TSLA – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon forecasts $639M Go revenue next year – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon bull expects softer margins – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Ruggie Capital Group, which manages about $285.65 million and $59.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr Dwa Momentum Etf by 126,591 shares to 135,388 shares, valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl A (BRKA) by 8 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Tech Alphadex Etf (FXL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exchange Capital Management invested 2.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fca Corp Tx holds 330 shares. Capital Interest Invsts invested in 3.12% or 4.13 million shares. Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,727 shares. Tompkins Financial stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 9,619 shares. Granite Point Cap Mgmt LP reported 1,900 shares stake. Spirit Of America stated it has 121 shares. First Allied Advisory Services has 13,618 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 21,354 shares or 6.22% of its portfolio. Graybill Bartz Assoc Ltd holds 135 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. David R Rahn & Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 2,661 shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 1.46% or 12,854 shares. 1,810 are held by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability. Arrow invested 3.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.91 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.64% stake. Willis Counsel owns 727,303 shares. 36,278 are held by Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Company. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Legacy Cap Prtn Incorporated, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 102,739 shares. House Ltd invested in 217,475 shares. Cacti Asset Lc accumulated 9,000 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Notis invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Benin Management Corp accumulated 0.78% or 33,151 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) has 0.49% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.24% or 16,721 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Laffer Invests has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Btc Capital Mngmt accumulated 133,826 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco Is A Buy Following Post-Earnings Drop – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Major Houston-based software co. names new CEO – Houston Business Journal” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Stock Is a Top Pick, Says JPMorgan – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $320.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S & P Small Cap (IJR) by 4,167 shares to 67,598 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.