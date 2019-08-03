As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Headinvest Trimmed Holding; Hartford Financial Management Holds Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 11,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 44,759 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 33,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 126,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 126,612 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, down from 253,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02 million shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life reported 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hm Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 2,731 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 76,113 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc holds 0.8% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 64,685 shares. Bryn Mawr, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 48,173 shares. 2.06M were accumulated by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 2,996 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 44,735 are owned by Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Limited Company. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Edgar Lomax Va invested in 396,723 shares or 3.02% of the stock. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 55,562 shares. Csu Producer Resources has 8.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Company owns 622 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 2,149 are held by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited. Chesley Taft & Lc owns 184,755 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

