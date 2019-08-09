As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Pitcairn Company Increased by $978,645 Its Position; Par Capital Management Has Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Holding as Stock Rose

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 49.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 18,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,833 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 37,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 2.22M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 357,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.64M, down from 457,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $189.46. About 2.08 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – INVESTORS CLAIM FACEBOOK FAILED TO DISCLOSE VULNERABILITY; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environ; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK TOLD US THAT IT WOULD INFORM ALL USERS WHOSE DATA WAS MISUSED IN THIS FASHION; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU privacy law heralds new era in online data protection; 06/04/2018 – Facebook can remove Mark Zuckerberg’s messages from others’ inboxes – the rest of us can’t do that; 03/05/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY ASKS FACEBOOK FOR MORE TRANSPARENCY, CONTROL FOR USERS, AND STRICT “PRIVACY BY DEFAULT” ON ENTIRE FACEBOOK SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – TRILLIUM: FB HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR RISK OVERSIGHT BOARD COMITTEE; 17/03/2018 – Trump consultants harvested data from 50 mln Facebook users -reports; 05/04/2018 – EU SAYS MISUSE BY FACEBOOK OF USER DATA IS UNACCEPTABLE; 06/03/2018 – Facebook eyes change of tune with music videos

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64 billion for 24.41 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,550 are owned by Northeast Consultants. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd owns 32,357 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac accumulated 50,201 shares. Johnson Gp Inc reported 0.28% stake. Hilltop Holding Inc holds 0.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 10,130 shares. Estabrook Mngmt holds 130 shares. 5,240 were accumulated by C M Bidwell & Ltd. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Swedbank invested in 1.64M shares or 1.3% of the stock. Fincl Consulate reported 1,731 shares. Ativo Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.96% or 13,640 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Lc reported 54,717 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Hartford Management holds 1.37% or 289,680 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability owns 4,850 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 1.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 137,008 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $8.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 1.54 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,156 shares to 14,621 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,806 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Invest Counsel reported 20,650 shares. Blair William & Il reported 1.34M shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Limited Company accumulated 3.75M shares or 1.99% of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Sequoia Limited Liability Corporation has 0.23% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 51,921 shares. 3.30M were accumulated by Raymond James Serv. Fairview Capital Management Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Company invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rathbone Brothers Public Lc accumulated 151,871 shares. Saratoga Rech And Inv Management reported 1.57 million shares stake. M Holdg invested in 67,044 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Tru Of Vermont reported 150,568 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 116,808 are held by Clean Yield Group Inc. Clearbridge Lc has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).