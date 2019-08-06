As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Boosted by $897,608 Its Holding; Proofpoint (PFPT) Shareholder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Decreased Its Holding

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 83.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 29,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 5,732 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696.04 million, down from 35,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.12% or $6.34 during the last trading session, reaching $117.58. About 528,832 shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 16,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 451,957 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40 million, up from 435,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 29.93M shares traded or 38.24% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 4.71 million shares. Philadelphia owns 1.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 235,646 shares. Community Bancshares Na owns 1.68% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 153,933 shares. Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.45 million shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) holds 18,614 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 7,018 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bowen Hanes And has 2.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fayez Sarofim & invested in 145,963 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 1.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cornerstone Invest Limited Liability has invested 4.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hartline Invest has invested 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 10,000 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd reported 0.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Edgemoor holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,850 shares. Fincl Architects invested in 0.06% or 615 shares.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $523.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 101,844 shares to 73,345 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,941 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 16,009 shares to 19,246 shares, valued at $569.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 5,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC).