As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Edmp Has Trimmed Position; Aqr Capital Management Trimmed Its Model N (MODN) Position by $434,264

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 42.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 22,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The hedge fund held 31,219 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $609,000, down from 54,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $938.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.67. About 60,802 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 01/05/2018 – Model N Launches Digital Reinvention Lab; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N NAMES JASON BLESSING AS CEO; 17/04/2018 – Model N Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Model N Offers the “Align Plan,” a Customer Success Program to Drive Innovation; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$154M; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC MODN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.06, REV VIEW $150.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 MODEL N INC MODN.N : DOUGHERTY & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20

Edmp Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc sold 5,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 38,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, down from 44,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 6.57 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13B for 16.63 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Model N, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

