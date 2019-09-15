As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Cypress Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $4.32 Million; Maplelane Capital Stake in Advanced Micro Devices (Call) (AMD) Boosted by $5.55 Million as Valuation Rose

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) (AMD) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.56M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 47.76 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 27/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 09/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: AMD’s bitcoin-driven decline doesn’t make sense; 22/03/2018 – Teresa66: $AMD *Rumor: AMD active on speculation of Datacenter contract win; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 25/04/2018 – AMD 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 9.0C; 14/04/2018 – AMD is Proud to Present a Multi-Year Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO `ACTIVELY INVESTIGATING’ CTS LABS REPORT ON CO; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices reported better than expected earnings results and gave strong sales guidance Wednesday; 14/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 154,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 230,075 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60M, down from 384,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Ltd Company has invested 0.11% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 6.70 million shares. Jane Street Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Zacks Management holds 44,572 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.15% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 1.74M shares. 31,647 were reported by Sigma Planning. Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 4.02M shares. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 24,700 shares. Assetmark reported 1,381 shares. Nomura Hldg has 523,946 shares. Pension Serv holds 0.14% or 1.36 million shares. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 400 shares.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 30,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $13.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irobot Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 230,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cronos Group Inc (Put).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb National Bank N A Mo reported 362,875 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Garrison Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.35% or 12,364 shares in its portfolio. 514,883 were reported by Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Corporation. Roffman Miller Assoc Inc Pa invested in 0.12% or 19,651 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 36,583 shares. Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Services Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wesbanco Bancorporation owns 330,362 shares. Bragg Fincl Inc holds 1.66% or 246,058 shares. Hexavest has 1.63M shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.80 million shares or 1.48% of the stock. St Germain D J Com Inc holds 408,501 shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stoneridge Lc has 0.66% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Epoch Inv Prtnrs owns 3.02 million shares. Perkins Coie Co holds 1.98% or 79,765 shares. Cadence Bancorp Na has invested 1.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $297.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 75,301 shares to 85,266 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 42,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).