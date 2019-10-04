As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Baldwin Brothers Lifted Its Stake by $679,266; As Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Market Valuation Rose, Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Raised Stake by $5.01 Million

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 12,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 153,411 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.40M, up from 140,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 9.36 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 217,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 898,488 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.69 million, up from 680,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 304,690 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – ON APRIL 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND LOAN DOCUMENTS WITH NEXBANK SSB – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 15/03/2018 CenterState Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 22-23; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 44,715 shares. Northside Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.48% or 22,321 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur invested 3.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Benin Management owns 33,151 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Btim Corporation holds 1.11% or 1.56 million shares. Stellar Capital Mgmt has 1.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Callahan Ltd holds 1.97% or 200,349 shares in its portfolio. Kidder Stephen W holds 13,950 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt stated it has 3.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 42,390 are owned by Orleans Capital Mgmt Corp La. Moreover, Banque Pictet Cie has 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 74,922 shares. Miller Howard Investments New York owns 1.42 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset holds 12,202 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 876,417 shares. Seizert Capital Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 2.17% or 807,109 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: S&P Slumps as Weak Manufacturing Data Stuns Traders – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco subsea test hits 26.4 Tbps – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Which 5G Stocks will Be the Biggest Winners? – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $678.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,120 shares to 119,505 shares, valued at $23.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,981 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold CSFL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 90.98 million shares or 19.35% more from 76.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona-based Tci Wealth has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Ameritas Invest Inc reported 10,704 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.04% or 15,009 shares. Alps Advsr reported 15,035 shares stake. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Liability reported 1,000 shares. Vanguard reported 0.01% stake. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 44,429 shares. Northern Tru invested in 1.49 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 20,665 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brant Point Invest Mgmt Lc reported 0.22% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). North Carolina-based State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 100 shares. Legal General Gp Plc has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Fenimore Asset Mngmt has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $675.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Real Estate Tr by 42,323 shares to 97,365 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 197,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Fvcbankcorp Inc.