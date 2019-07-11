As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Rose, Noesis Capital Mangement Has Raised Holding; Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sponsored Adr (BABA) Shareholder Glacier Peak Capital Cut Holding by $900,172

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 909 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,687 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.00M, up from 6,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $57.42. About 5.89M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (BABA) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 4,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,107 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, down from 17,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $167.96. About 8.10 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 37.16 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie & Shaw stated it has 65,416 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 3.84% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bridges Invest Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.36% or 163,835 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Commerce Limited Com holds 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 39,223 shares. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 1.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mitsubishi Ufj & Corporation reported 0.79% stake. Savings Bank Of Stockton invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aull & Monroe Mngmt invested in 6,221 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Argent Tru accumulated 1.19% or 209,716 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management owns 0.43% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 12,721 shares. Natixis reported 1.13 million shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corporation has invested 0.45% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1.69M are held by Saturna Capital. Virtu Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Preferred by 300 shares to 44,592 shares, valued at $1.15 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,060 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

