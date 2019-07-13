As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Westchester Capital Management Has Decreased by $1.32 Million Its Position; As Copart (CPRT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Atlanta Capital Management Co Trimmed by $515,580 Its Holding

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, down from 257,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 8,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.42 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.77M, down from 4.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $77.33. About 630,201 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3,532 shares to 119,165 shares, valued at $46.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 24,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30 million for 34.52 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “The S&P 500 CEOs who deliver for shareholders and those who donâ€™t – MarketWatch” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commit To Purchase Copart At $65, Earn 11.2% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Copart (CPRT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Time to Focus on Copart (CPRT) for Strong Earnings Growth Potential – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.96 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 2,007 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 16,550 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 48,131 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Royal London Asset Management owns 0% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 86,009 shares. West Coast Lc has invested 0.11% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Cibc Asset owns 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 21,628 shares. British Columbia Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 59,587 shares. M Securities Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Burgundy Asset Mgmt owns 219,252 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il stated it has 18,840 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 57,900 shares. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0.05% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 7.23M shares. Horizon Ltd Liability has 3,706 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Finance Svcs stated it has 85,016 shares. Brinker Cap reported 0.66% stake. Rothschild Corporation Il holds 232,344 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Callahan Advsr Ltd holds 2.04% or 203,032 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 10,963 shares. Essex Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 679 shares. Cambridge Advsr holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 32,485 shares. 51,030 were reported by Chesley Taft And Assoc Limited Liability Co. Fairview Cap Inv Mgmt Lc reported 4,047 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP owns 19.31M shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 64.08 million shares. Principal Financial Gru Inc invested in 0.42% or 8.26M shares. 14,708 were accumulated by Everett Harris And Co Ca. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc invested in 31.04M shares or 0.51% of the stock.