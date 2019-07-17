As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Palisade Asset Management Decreased Its Holding; Benedict Financial Advisors Holding in United Technologies (UTX) Decreased by $316,928 as Stock Price Rose

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 24.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 106,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 336,121 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.15M, down from 443,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 7.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,968 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 22,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.1. About 2.31 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Bailey Robert J.. 10,089 shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B, worth $1.25 million on Thursday, February 14.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $230.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corp Bond Etf by 22,674 shares to 161,990 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart invested in 72,078 shares or 2.73% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Lc reported 38,121 shares. Argent Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Lipe Dalton invested 4% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Convergence Investment Prns Ltd Company holds 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 2,159 shares. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor, Texas-based fund reported 9,149 shares. Artisan Limited Partnership holds 0.63% or 2.47 million shares in its portfolio. Bartlett & Comm Ltd Co owns 362,912 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Calamos Wealth Ltd Co owns 2,320 shares. Benin Mngmt Corporation accumulated 15,477 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Co invested 0.75% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Farmers & Merchants Investments invested 0.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Birinyi Associates Inc holds 0.45% or 8,085 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.02 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell invested in 301,314 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 53,997 shares in its portfolio. Summit Securities Group Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 5,900 shares. Cullinan Assoc Inc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 278,770 shares. Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Liability holds 3.85 million shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt owns 491,994 shares or 4.1% of their US portfolio. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 23,867 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 37,892 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp & Tru holds 0.91% or 87,834 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp reported 3,949 shares stake. Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd has invested 3.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Williams Jones & Associates Ltd stated it has 607,479 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Bontempo Ohly Cap Management Lc holds 2.69% or 68,888 shares in its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt Com reported 47,580 shares stake. Invest Of Virginia Ltd owns 131,648 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.07 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 16,500 shares to 23,569 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 6,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Donaldson Co Inc (NYSE:DCI).