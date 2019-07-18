As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Rose, Capital Investment Advisors Has Cut by $488,289 Its Holding; Alkeon Capital Management Stake in Teradyne (TER) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 343,142 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.53 million, down from 352,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 9.27M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.56M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.02 million, down from 2.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 1.65 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER); 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 52C, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Cybersecurity ETFs With Loads of Growth Potential – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “An Acquisition Molds Extreme Networks Into a Cloud Leader – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: ACIA,CSCO,AMRH,MFGP – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy for July – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Home Depot, Merck, Humana and Public Service Enterprise – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.07 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sector Spdr Engy Select (XLE) by 33,709 shares to 346,017 shares, valued at $22.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vestor Cap Lc holds 0.68% or 68,535 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Fincl Corporation invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Natl Bank invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Letko Brosseau & Assoc Inc reported 2.10 million shares stake. Shell Asset Management holds 0.78% or 655,287 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 786,591 shares. Whittier Tru stated it has 607,502 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Dearborn Lc reported 23,867 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Com has invested 0.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 161,756 are held by Fdx Inc. Asset Management Group Inc Inc holds 0.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 13,143 shares. Granite Invest Limited Co reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Farmers Trust holds 176,715 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 394,290 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Teradyne (TER) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” on October 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Reaction History: Teradyne Inc., 50.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 7.1% Sensitive – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Xperi, Teradyne and Ritchie Bros Auctioneers – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Teradyne (TER) Surpasses Q1 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 5.08% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.59 per share. TER’s profit will be $106.26M for 18.18 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.81% EPS growth.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 125,000 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $77.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 227,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $8.10 million activity. Gray Charles Jeffrey also sold $1.22 million worth of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) on Thursday, January 31. 26,778 shares were sold by Beecher Gregory R, worth $989,021 on Thursday, January 31. Smith Gregory Stephen sold $412,796 worth of stock or 11,210 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 326,700 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 4,175 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 0.1% or 62,139 shares. Granahan Invest Management Incorporated Ma holds 0.15% or 68,028 shares. Valley Advisers invested in 422 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of owns 10,300 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 300 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 914 shares. Fmr Lc reported 1,947 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Insurance Communications reported 18,993 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Qs Investors Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Comerica Natl Bank owns 111,965 shares. Moreover, Us Retail Bank De has 0% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 9,414 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 2.45M shares.