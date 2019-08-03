As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Holding; Apple Computer (AAPL) Shares Rose While Academy Capital Management Raised by $6.36 Million Its Holding

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 1.52M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.73 million, down from 6.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02 million shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – IPhone Manufacturers’ Slowing Sales Are a Bad Omen for Apple; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Acquisition Subject To ‘in-depth Investigation’ By European Regulators — MarketWatch; 31/03/2018 – India’s electronics ministry moots duties on key smartphone component; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Directly Target Competitors’ Customers; 29/04/2018 – Apple expected to boost shareholder returns by at least $100bn; 27/03/2018 – Aeron Mobile Applications Launched to Google Play and Apple App Store

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc has invested 2.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pettyjohn Wood White Inc reported 37,566 shares. Force Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested 5.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capital Advisors Lc has 0.98% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 88,122 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited reported 229,803 shares. Fosun Intll Limited reported 10,157 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. The Idaho-based Selway Asset has invested 5.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd has invested 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Horseman Mgmt Limited accumulated 20,400 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt Corp owns 198,164 shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Glacier Peak Capital Llc holds 0.98% or 5,681 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Service Lta invested in 2.27% or 92,918 shares. Broadview Limited Com has 4,000 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Cardinal Capital invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance has 77,000 shares.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heineken (HINKF) by 4,008 shares to 151,392 shares, valued at $15.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 4,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,999 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

