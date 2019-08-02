As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Decreased Stake; As Domtar (UFS) Share Price Declined, Secor Capital Advisors LP Cut Holding

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 13,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 77,630 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, down from 91,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.32. About 23.33 million shares traded or 8.34% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 95.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 84,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The hedge fund held 4,070 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 88,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 944,297 shares traded or 54.88% up from the average. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the Domtar Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Eastern Elementary School in Greenville, NC; 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C; 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life invested in 508,740 shares. 299,267 were accumulated by Friess Associates Limited Liability. Somerville Kurt F owns 22,550 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Perigon Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 96,298 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Incorporated owns 6,299 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. One Mngmt Ltd Company reported 80,272 shares stake. Rothschild Inv Il has invested 1.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 114,790 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 6,881 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 805,248 shares. 34,766 are held by Savant Limited Liability. M&T National Bank invested 1.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cohen Cap Management, a California-based fund reported 227,997 shares. Anchor Capital Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 46,233 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 5,472 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.77 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,999 shares to 30,109 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Expectations, Not Competition, May Be Cisco's Biggest Threat – Seeking Alpha" on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq" published on August 01, 2019

More notable recent Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha" on April 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga" published on August 01, 2019