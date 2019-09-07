As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Jag Capital Management Has Lifted Position; As Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Stock Rose, Beck Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 6,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 53,061 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 46,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 1.16 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 27/04/2018 – IMMOFINANZ EXEC BD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF STARWOOD OFFER; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments; 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood; 13/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Statement by the board of directors of Victoria Park regarding Starwood Capital Groups cash offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park; 01/04/2018 – Starwood Bids $1 Billion for Swedish Property Firm Victoria Park; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U; 17/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF : QUARTERLY FACT SHEET PUBLICATION

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starwood Property Trust: I Am Out – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starwood Property Trust: Buy This Top-Shelf 8.6%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Starwood Property Trust’s (NYSE:STWD) Shareholders Feel About The 10% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Netflix, Beyond Meat And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STWD’s profit will be $139.37M for 11.91 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $209.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Fin Tr Inc Class A Com by 133,830 shares to 529,351 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc Com Usd1 (NYSE:T) by 34,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Spon Ads Each Rep One Ord Shs (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 210,714 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 16.65M shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.95 million shares. Old West Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.6% or 74,112 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc stated it has 1,043 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Co has 0.15% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 75 are held by Meeder Asset Management. Zacks Inv Management has 0.04% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 75,362 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 11,101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields holds 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 112,083 shares. Prudential Pcl stated it has 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 327,576 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 55,494 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technical Pressures Weigh on Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.