As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Lifted Holding; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Increased Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD S (TSM)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 16,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 451,957 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40M, up from 435,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 37.66M shares traded or 74.94% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S (TSM) by 74.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 66,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 156,699 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, up from 89,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.76. About 4.23 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Carlson Cap has 6,251 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Petrus Tru Communications Lta has invested 1.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New England Research & Mgmt owns 3.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 84,100 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 60,834 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 42,164 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Fincl Mngmt Pro Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 51,075 were reported by Longer Investments Inc. Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 4,151 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New England & Retirement Gp owns 0.4% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 16,226 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.56% or 33,686 shares in its portfolio. 41,112 were reported by Dakota Wealth Mngmt. Cwm Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 27,392 shares.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $523.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 101,844 shares to 73,345 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,630 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

