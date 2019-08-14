As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Raised Its Stake; Roumell Asset Management Stake in Gsi Technology (GSIT) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 16,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 451,957 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40M, up from 435,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 18.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (GSIT) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 76,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.36% . The hedge fund held 455,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 531,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gsi Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 52,980 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 22.69% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational; 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT); 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold GSIT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 5.17% more from 5.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Roumell Asset Llc owns 455,152 shares for 8.6% of their portfolio. Spark Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Perritt Capital Mgmt invested in 80,000 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Vanguard Incorporated stated it has 783,602 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Lc owns 0% invested in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) for 95,723 shares. Bridgeway holds 0.01% or 132,717 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 21,057 shares. Northern reported 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Barclays Public Ltd Co has 91,217 shares. Eam Investors Lc has 87,674 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 225,568 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 998,489 shares. Weber Alan W reported 58,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GSI Technology to Join the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GSI Technology Announces Participation in ODSC West 2018â€”Open Data Science Conference in San Francisco – GlobeNewswire” published on October 29, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “GSI Technology to Attend Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Starbucks rival Luckin Coffee soars in trading debut – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LITE) 1.5% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 69,354 shares to 535,514 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Ca has invested 2.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Loudon Investment Ltd Company reported 120,270 shares. Opus Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 25,415 shares. Iberiabank Corp holds 183,764 shares. Personal Capital Advsr Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd holds 0.22% or 12,130 shares in its portfolio. Stralem And has invested 3.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Finemark Bank & Trust & stated it has 442,183 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Beaumont Fincl Prtn Limited Liability invested in 5,696 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arrow reported 0.53% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj invested in 1.63% or 5,280 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.08% or 15,880 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors reported 150,290 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett holds 55,974 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. St Johns Mgmt Com Limited Liability has 26,004 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.