As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Cypress Capital Management Lifted Its Position; Millennium Management Lowered Stake in Atricure (ATRC) as Share Price Rose

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 29.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 257,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The hedge fund held 620,572 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.63 million, down from 877,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.57% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 1.27M shares traded or 444.51% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC)

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 6,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 384,293 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.75 million, up from 377,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 17.88 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Inc Inc Plc reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 26,995 shares. 20,002 were reported by Fin Advisers Limited Company. D E Shaw And Company has 0.01% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 300,209 shares. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0% or 206,884 shares in its portfolio. Quantum Capital Mgmt invested 1.83% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Paradigm Cap Inc New York accumulated 0.1% or 40,400 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 164 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Vanguard Grp Inc reported 1.83M shares. 29,485 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Parametric Port Associate Llc stated it has 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 81,669 shares or 0% of the stock. International Grp Inc Incorporated holds 23,510 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 188,023 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by AtriCure, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% negative EPS growth.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extraction Oil And Gas Inc by 2.99 million shares to 3.37 million shares, valued at $14.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 351,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (Call) (NYSE:ABBV).

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27,252 shares to 199,419 shares, valued at $15.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 67,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,965 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quadrant Capital Management Ltd stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Kanawha Cap Lc has 1.72% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 226,913 shares. Golub Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.22% or 46,357 shares in its portfolio. Guild reported 4.16% stake. Tributary Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.41% or 650,400 shares. Indiana Tru invested 0.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.43% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Clearbridge Limited Liability Com holds 9.61M shares. Agf Invests has 415,399 shares. Cap Guardian Tru reported 463 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 1.36 million shares. Cambridge Advsr holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 32,485 shares. Wealthcare Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 68 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership has invested 2.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).