As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Cypress Capital Group Has Cut Position; Moller Financial Services Has Cut Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 6,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,108 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $948,000, down from 15,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 12.27M shares traded or 66.77% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 6,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 79,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, down from 85,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield And Dodd Lc holds 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 8,321 shares. Private Co Na holds 74,064 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Vigilant Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 18,238 shares. Wealth Planning Lc holds 8,700 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 12,792 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Godshalk Welsh Capital Inc holds 44,270 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of The West has 0.67% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 37.17 million shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested 0.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 26,165 were accumulated by Verity Asset Mgmt. 28,868 are owned by Rockland Tru Comm. Us Comml Bank De has 3.98 million shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Moreover, Department Mb National Bank N A has 0.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 16,390 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc stated it has 262,805 shares. Frontier Management reported 258,564 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,163 shares to 7,668 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VTI).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. On Friday, February 15 the insider Matthew Price sold $1.98M. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20 million was made by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77 million.

