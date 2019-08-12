As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Bowen Hanes & Co Boosted Its Stake; Foundry Partners Has Increased Holding in Allot LTD (ALLT)

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Allot Ltd (ALLT) by 63.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.09% . The institutional investor held 282,865 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 172,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Allot Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.37. About 21,687 shares traded. Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) has risen 42.52% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLT News: 20/04/2018 – GRUPA KETY SA KTY.WA – AVIVA OFE AVIVA BZ WBK WANTS CO TO ALLOT 228.5 MLN ZLOTYS TO FY 2017 DIVIDEND; 17/04/2018 – ELETROPAULO TO ALLOT AT LEAST 80% OF OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 17/04/2018 – IBERDROLA IBE.MC – ELETROPAULO WOULD ALLOT AT LEAST 80 % OF THE PRIMARY OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 16/03/2018 SANDHAR TECH TO ALLOT 4.63M SHRS TO ANCHOR INVESTORS

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 26,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 990,075 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.45M, up from 963,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 2.49 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B) by 6,978 shares to 189,848 shares, valued at $9.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essa Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 45,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,720 shares, and cut its stake in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.93, from 2.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold ALLT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 10.44 million shares or 23.27% less from 13.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) for 60,523 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 28,100 shares. 5,416 were accumulated by Sei Investments. Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) for 78,444 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 125,688 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 17,702 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Clal Ins Enterp Holdg Ltd reported 2.16M shares. Boston Prtn reported 233,508 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 10,282 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Communication holds 0% or 92,875 shares. Prescott Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 11,400 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 66,652 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0% invested in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) for 11,962 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp has invested 1.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tower Bridge holds 90,071 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Company Va holds 332,273 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Chilton Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guardian Life Of America, a New York-based fund reported 12,695 shares. Moreover, Tctc Ltd Llc has 0.97% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Quadrant Cap Mgmt holds 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 6,285 shares. Pzena Investment Mgmt Lc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Doliver Advisors LP owns 0.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,151 shares. 194,179 are held by Parthenon Ltd Company. Ancora Lc holds 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 315,410 shares. Kings Point Mgmt has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Incorporated Adv stated it has 1.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Suncoast Equity Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 11.01M were reported by Amer Century Cos.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15,500 shares to 10,010 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 302,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,325 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).