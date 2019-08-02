As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Arrow Financial Has Upped Its Position; Srb Holding in Cvs Caremark (CVS) Has Lifted by $21.60 Million as Share Price Declined

Srb Corp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 407,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.42M, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 5.87 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 42,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 33,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 27.99M shares traded or 30.01% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Commercial Bank N A has invested 0.78% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Johnson Fin Grp holds 44,389 shares. Hilltop Hldg owns 9,505 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest invested 1.4% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Community Tru & Co holds 1.63% or 244,727 shares in its portfolio. Rockland Company has 236,408 shares. Capital Management Associates New York holds 31,150 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Grp One Trading Lp holds 0.02% or 63,452 shares. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 9,891 shares. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 25,189 shares. Ohio-based Private Tru Na has invested 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rench Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.2% or 33,936 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 9,933 shares.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,000 shares to 203,375 shares, valued at $27.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,025 shares to 4,784 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Value E by 44,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,110 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Mngmt owns 32,424 shares. Doliver Advsr Lp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kingfisher Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cutter Co Brokerage Incorporated stated it has 15,232 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 3.41M shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 1,645 shares. Palladium Prns Lc accumulated 445,131 shares. Bancorp Of Stockton invested in 4,986 shares or 0.14% of the stock. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 0.13% or 30,225 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa accumulated 62,234 shares. 819,246 were accumulated by Fort Washington Advsr Oh. Private Wealth Incorporated owns 155,649 shares. Kessler Inv Grp Limited Liability Company holds 2.55% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 47,234 shares. Cim Inv Mangement, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,642 shares. Ims Mgmt invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).