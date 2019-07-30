As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Rose, Horan Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $1.24 Million; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding Held by Select Equity Group Lp

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 55.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.85M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $169.58 billion, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.55. About 1.22 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/04/2018 – Blackstone To Acquire Center For Autism And Related Disorders (CARD); 21/05/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties to Be Acquired by Blackstone for $33.50 Per Shr in $4.8 B Transaction; 22/03/2018 – Exclusive – Blackstone sells African energy developer; 07/05/2018 – Gramercy Property to Be Acquired by Blackstone in $7.6B Deal; 25/05/2018 – ABI [Reg]: Goldman, Blackstone Make Peace in Credit-Derivative Standoff; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE SAW $3.5B OF INFLOWS IN 1Q FROM ITS RETAIL BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – HILTON; BLACKSTONE/AFFILITES WILL NO LONGER HOLD COMMON STK; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE HAVE AGREED TO ACQUIRE CENTER FOR AUTISM AND RELATED DISORDERS, LLC; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s revises DJO Finance’s outlook to positive; SGL raised to SGL-2; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-lndiabulls to sell 50 pct stake in Mumbai office assets to Blackstone – Mint

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 23,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, down from 134,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.66. About 2.28M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na holds 24,102 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Arbiter Prtnrs Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,798 shares. 2.91 million are held by Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Acg Wealth invested 0.12% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Moreover, Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0.63% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.19% or 1.75M shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Davis Selected Advisers invested in 0.1% or 571,300 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Co stated it has 6,204 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer Fincl invested 1.21% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 32,572 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Blair William And Il accumulated 0.08% or 354,070 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 20,002 shares. Swift Run Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.45% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stockbeat: Merger Mania Drives FTSE; Ryanair Sticks to its Guns – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Blackstone (BX) Strategic Partners Closes Eighth Fund at $11.1 Billion – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Blackstone (BX) to Acquire Vungle – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone nears sale of $1.1B of Spanish mortgages – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ACB, BYND, MU – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 1.22 million shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $91.68 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 690,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 769,754 shares, and cut its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fortinet to Secure Canadian Government’s Perimeter Services – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Terreno Realty, NetApp and Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Plugs In Another Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.89 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $541.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 8,000 shares to 501,545 shares, valued at $23.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 24,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc Com.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.