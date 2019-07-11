As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Horan Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $1.24 Million; General American Investors Company Raised Its Interdigital (IDCC) Position by $650,000

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 133,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $65.32. About 104,823 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 11.64% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 04/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – AGREEMENT COVERS SALES BY KYOCERA CORPORATION AND ITS AFFILIATES OF TERMINAL UNIT PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL 1Q REV. $64.1M, EST. $69.6M (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 17/05/2018 – Henry Tirri Joins InterDigital as Chief Technology Officer; 12/03/2018 – InterDigital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – InterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance for Second Quarter 2018; 05/03/2018 InterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 24/05/2018 – InterDigital Announces Webcast Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital 1Q Rev $87.4M; 18/05/2018 – lnterDigital Announces May and June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 23,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, down from 134,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 6.26M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Mgmt Inc accumulated 40,054 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Madison Investment Inc owns 539,389 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4.11% or 70,311 shares. Pictet Asset reported 4.44 million shares stake. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 20.12M shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.69% or 142,410 shares. Bell Bancorporation stated it has 59,575 shares. Enterprise Finance Svcs, a Missouri-based fund reported 14,813 shares. Fagan Associate Incorporated has invested 2.6% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advsr Ok reported 107,876 shares stake. Welch Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northeast Inv holds 34,128 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Element Cap Mngmt Llc owns 213,885 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited reported 149,683 shares.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $541.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 266 shares to 28,693 shares, valued at $33.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 24,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr (TCEHY).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Now Definitely Is Not the Time to Give up on Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Slack Goes Public Today: 5 Things to Know – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News For Jul 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Buys Acacia Communications Perhaps Signaling A Change In Strategy; Buy Arista – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.15 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold IDCC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 4.67% less from 24.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Hldgs owns 0.06% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 2,998 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp has 12,509 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 168,016 shares. Massachusetts-based Btim Corporation has invested 0.16% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership owns 12,300 shares. James Research Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Loomis Sayles LP invested in 298 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 139,928 shares. Ellington Management Ltd Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Vanguard Gru owns 3.16 million shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Amalgamated Bank holds 5,274 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jefferies holds 0.01% or 21,874 shares. Prudential holds 0% or 21,384 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.02% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

More notable recent InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “InterDigital Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “InterDigital Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm +3% on possible Huawei ban exception – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IoT Software Business Chordant Launched as Standalone Company – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 125,000 shares to 313,800 shares, valued at $11.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).