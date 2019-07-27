As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Rose, Holder Yacktman Asset Management LP Lowered Its Stake; Capstone Financial Advisors Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) Has Lifted as Market Valuation Rose

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1597.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 143,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,784 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76M shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 11/05/2018 – London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 1.52 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.73 million, down from 6.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video)

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 12,716 shares to 178,495 shares, valued at $66.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Burney has 0.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 160,846 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated reported 0.63% stake. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Autus Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 8,847 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Capital Inv Lc invested in 1.08% or 343,142 shares. Fmr Ltd stated it has 37.17M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 179,305 were accumulated by F&V Mgmt Lc. Wellington Group Llp holds 69.23 million shares. Marco Investment Management Ltd Liability stated it has 3.52% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). C M Bidwell And Associate Limited invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Commercial Bank Sioux Falls owns 6,625 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa reported 1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cetera Advisor Net Lc holds 0.34% or 192,869 shares. Proffitt And Goodson holds 0.44% or 32,109 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth has 1,283 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel invested 1.11% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). First Financial Corporation In reported 3,920 shares stake. Marsico Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 268,407 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 3.44% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 5,345 were accumulated by Stadion Money Mgmt Limited Liability Com. 35,716 were accumulated by Covington Advisors Incorporated. City Hldg stated it has 26,491 shares. Qci Asset Management New York stated it has 112,129 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Kansas-based Cognios Cap Ltd Co has invested 1.3% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sadoff Inv Ltd accumulated 4,826 shares. The Virginia-based Atlantic Union Bancorp has invested 0.49% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Montag A owns 13,461 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 9,862 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 966,003 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of stock. 22,036 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $3.99M were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane. $13.62M worth of stock was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5. On Wednesday, February 13 Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 1,328 shares.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 2,982 shares to 64,823 shares, valued at $22.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 6,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,730 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).