As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cardinal Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.36 Million Its Holding; Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Shareholder Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Raised Its Holding by $2.77 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 25,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 415,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46M, down from 441,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.46. About 3.50M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.24. About 19,260 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 6,328 shares to 530,399 shares, valued at $47.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 75,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.15 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

