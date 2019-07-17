As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Rose, Holder Capital Wealth Planning Has Decreased Its Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Holder Strategic Financial Services Cut Its Holding

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 1,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67 million, down from 68,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $204.2. About 9.90M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 03/05/2018 – Apple: Tablet market share rises in the first quarter — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google and Apple are funding enough new US renewable energy to power Iceland; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 06/03/2018 – gabriel wildau: Hashtag exclusive: Apple China crypto-Trump Goldman Sachs, say people familiar with the matter. Sexual; 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open; 09/05/2018 – “There’s tremendous value at Apple,” Palihapitiya says. “There’s enormous cash flow in Apple.”; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 86.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 57,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470,000, down from 65,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.53. About 5.18M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 6,828 shares to 128,172 shares, valued at $14.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 16,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Insight 2811 Inc invested in 0.67% or 4,632 shares. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 2.06% or 38,723 shares. American & Mgmt reported 2.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 236,500 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Communication Limited reported 4.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Natixis Advsr Lp invested in 456,099 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust has 9.95% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.24 million shares. Washington-based Marshall And Sullivan Wa has invested 0.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 9.94M are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc. 7.53 million are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 136,726 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Roberts Glore & Company Inc Il reported 2.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Usca Ria Lc invested in 63,511 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Co accumulated 740 shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Group Incorporated Limited stated it has 10,127 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Ok owns 107,876 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc stated it has 6,015 shares. Bonness Enterprises has 2.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boltwood Cap Management invested in 0.35% or 10,050 shares. Cadence Bancorp Na reported 88,432 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Beech Hill reported 94,828 shares. Appleton Prns Ma holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 81,484 shares. Rothschild And Com Asset Management Us, a New York-based fund reported 2.79M shares. 7,315 are owned by Citizens And Northern Corporation. Churchill Mgmt stated it has 291,355 shares. Country State Bank holds 1.06 million shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank invested in 3.11 million shares. Wellington Group Inc Llp reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Provise Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd accumulated 0.22% or 29,619 shares. Aimz Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 81,926 shares or 3.04% of the stock.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.18 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.