As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Rose, Founders Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Citizens & Northern Increased Stake

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc analyzed 16,612 shares as the company's stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 74,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 11.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 6,645 shares as the company's stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,225 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22M, up from 37,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vulcan Value Partners Limited Liability Com holds 3.25 million shares. Falcon Edge Ltd Partnership has 2.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cadence Natl Bank Na accumulated 55,488 shares. Financial Advisory Ser Inc accumulated 21,015 shares. Farmers Tru owns 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 80,916 shares. Ycg Ltd Liability Co, a Texas-based fund reported 98,228 shares. Quantum Cap Mngmt invested in 11,530 shares. Cadinha & Limited Liability Company has 2.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 106,285 shares. Voloridge has 2.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 590,277 shares. 418,367 were reported by Parsec Mngmt. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt accumulated 39,610 shares. 48,668 were accumulated by Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corporation. Signature Estate & Invest Advisors Lc has invested 0.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Appleton Ptnrs Ma owns 108,554 shares. Pitcairn has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq" on July 11, 2019

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Ltd Limited Company reported 6,282 shares. Moreover, First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,279 shares. Community & Investment Com reported 404,476 shares. Wills Financial Gru reported 16,840 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na holds 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 44,182 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs invested in 262,805 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Steinberg Asset Mngmt owns 37,991 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited New York has 5,450 shares. Edgestream Partners Lp has 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stevens Cap Mgmt LP has 399,195 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.82% or 7.80M shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 9.35 million shares stake. Intact Inv Mngmt reported 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.28 million shares. Connecticut-based Essex Fincl Svcs Inc has invested 1.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1,644 shares to 24,223 shares, valued at $28.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J M Smucker Co New (NYSE:SJM) by 22,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN).